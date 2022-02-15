Home Sweet Home

The 2016 Newton County Housing Program Builds its 28th Home

Newton County and the 2016 Newton County Housing Application Program handed keys to Kevin and Anna Lisenby on February 7, 2022. Living less than two miles from the Sabine River, Mr. and Mrs. Lisenby had an unprecedented level of water inside their home during the 2016 flood.

The Lisenby’s are the 28th new home made possible by a program funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the Texas General Land Office (GLO). Congratulations!

