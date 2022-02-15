Newton County Selected for 1.7B Biorefinery

USA BioEnergy Selects Bon Wier, Texas in Newton County for

$1.7B Advanced Biorefinery

Scottsdale, Arizona — February 15, 2022

USA BioEnergy receives over $150M in State and Local incentives to develop an advanced bio refinery in Newton County, Texas

USA BioEnergy through its subsidiary, Texas Renewable Fuels (TRF), is pleased to announce the development of an advanced biorefinery that will convert 1M green tons of wood waste into 34M gallons annually of premium clean burning transportation fuel including Sustainable Aviation Fuel, Renewable Diesel and Renewable Naphtha. Future expansion will double the plant’s production capacity to 68M gallons annually. The company has secured fuel offtake agreements with a major trading and logistics company as well as one of the world’s premier airlines and will announce its partners and suppliers in greater detail in the coming months. In addition, the biorefinery’s demand for thinnings and wood waste will infuse the forestry industry in the Southeast Texas region with stable long-term revenue.

