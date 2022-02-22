Brookshire Brothers Foundation Supports Newton County Food Pantries

On Tuesday, February 15, 2022, the Brookshire Brothers Charitable Foundation (BBCF) awarded grants to Newton Food Share and The Hughes Outreach Center located in Bon Wier, Texas. These grants consist of debit cards that can be used to get groceries from our local Brookshire Brothers store in Newton. These cards enable both pantries to get groceries from Brookshire’s to supplement our other sources like Southeast Texas Food Bank in Beaumont.

The picture shows the Brookshire associates with Newton Food Share volunteers. Thank you Brookshire Brothers Charitable Foundation!