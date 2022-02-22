Homerun for the Annual Eagle Bash

Newton High School’s varsity baseball program held their annual fundraiser on Saturday, February 19 at noon at the Eagle’s baseball field. The event is always great fun for both the young and the more mature. We spoke with head baseball coach, Doug Samples and he had this to say of the event, “The Newton baseball program would like to thank everyone who helped make this year’s Eagle Bash a huge success. We greatly appreciate everyone who donated time or money to help our student-athlete succeed. We would also like to send out a special thank you to Cajun Joe’s Restaurant for supplying the crawfish that makes this event such a big hit. We look forward to seeing everyone out at the ballpark this season supporting the Eagles and Lady Eagles”.