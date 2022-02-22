Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Spotlights Corbin Foster

Corbin Foster graduated from Newton High School in 2018. As a senior, Corbin won many prestigious awards for his academics, including the Rodeo’s Go Texan Scholarship. His academic success continues today as a senior at the University of Houston, earning a spot on the Dean’s List every semester and making the Dean’s Distinguished Honors List. After graduation in May, Corbin will go on to UTSW Medical School in Dallas to reach his goal of becoming a surgeon.

We are so proud of you Corbin!