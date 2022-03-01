Judge Weeks Shares the GOOD NEWS from Newton County

On Friday, February 25, 2022, Newton County Judge Kenneth Weeks was invited to speak at the DETCOG meeting in Kennard, Texas. The meeting was well attended and Judge Weeks was greeted with great excitement. Of course the good news for Judge Weeks was the recent decision for USA BioEnergy through its subsidiary, Texas Renewable Fuels to make Bon Wier, Texas its home for a multi billion-dollar biorefinery. Weeks said he was greeted with a tremendous amount of support and elation because of that good news he was able to share.

