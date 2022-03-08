County Employees Present Judge Weeks with Gift of Appreciation

Friends and supporters at the courthouse presented Judge Kenneth Weeks with a very special gift on Thursday morning. When asked what he would tell Governor Greg Abbott about Newton County, Judge Weeks said, “Newton County is the Rising Star of Texas.” This quote was spoken and printed sometime last year in 2021. Since then, this phrase seems to be taking flight. The sign will be hung in the judge’s office for all to enjoy and appreciate. Thanks to Daniel Odom, Paul Goodwin and their students for helping build the project. Go by the Judge’s office and check it out!