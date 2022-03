The candidates in the judge’s race did not get at least 51% of the vote. That race will move on to the next round to be decided in a run-off election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Incumbent Kenneth Weeks and Ronnie Cochran are going to be gearing up for the next election that will decide who will be the next Newton County Judge.

For more on the election results, stop and pick up a copy of this week’s NEWS!