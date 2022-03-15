 Skip to content

Biorefinery Moving Forward in Newton County

USA BioEnergy’s engineering activities have begun.  It takes 20 months to complete FEL2/FEL3/FEED engineering activities.  It takes another two years for construction and then 9 to 12 months of commissioning and startup activities.  Based on this schedule, we will achieve construction completion by Q4-2025 and produce fuel in the 3rd to 4th quarter of 2026.  Many factors can push this schedule back, including weather.

