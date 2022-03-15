Biorefinery Moving Forward in Newton County

USA BioEnergy’s engineering activities have begun. It takes 20 months to complete FEL2/FEL3/FEED engineering activities. It takes another two years for construction and then 9 to 12 months of commissioning and startup activities. Based on this schedule, we will achieve construction completion by Q4-2025 and produce fuel in the 3rd to 4th quarter of 2026. Many factors can push this schedule back, including weather.

For more on this story, stop and pick up a copy of this week’s NEWS!!