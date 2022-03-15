Man Shot in Newton at Elam Event Center

PRESS RELEASE, Sheriff Robert Burby, March 12, 2022

On March 12, 2022, at approximately 2:20 a.m., the Newton County Sheriff’s dispatcher received a call that an unidentified male was at Jasper Memorial Hospital (JMH) and appeared to have been shot. Deputies made contact with JMH and they reported that the unidentified male was being treated and would be transported to Beaumont for further treatment. His current condition is not known.

