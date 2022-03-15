Musicals of the 20th Century Theme for Garden Club Flower Show

The Newton Garden Club proudly presents the 57th annual Standard Flower Show entitled “Music in the Piney Woods” (Musicals of the 20th Century). The show will be held at the First Baptist Family Life Center on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 3:15 until 5:00 p.m.

The public is cordially invited to enter exhibits in the Horticulture Division.

Pictured is Miss Titter Hogan at the Flower Show in 2019.

For more on this story, stop and pick up a copy of this week’s NEWS!