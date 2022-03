Congratulations Aspen Edgerton for winning your first saddle in a competition at the Buna Bridle Club. She and her horse Blue competed in the 6 and under category in barrels, poles, flags and straight-away barrels and they won!

Read more about it in the Newton County News on the newsstands now!

The Newton County News is found at all the local convenient store for just .75 or you can buy a subscription for just $29 and get a copy in the mail each week!