Two Time State Champion Jodee Maloy Wins 1st
The Lady Pirates competed at the State Powerlifting Championships last week in Corpus Christi against one of the strongest fields in recent years.
This is how they finished in their respective classes:
Jodee Maloy- 1st Place
Grace Suggett- 6th Place
Madison Ziegler- 10th place
Giselle Gonzalez- 11th Place
Amielle Bussell- 11th Place
Haylee Summers – 12th Place
Emma Booker- 12th Place
Makenzi Cloud- 12th Place
Jodee is now a Two-Time State Champion. She set a new state record in the deadlift at 385 lbs.
She also received the Region 4 Scholarship worth $1,000 toward her college career.
Congratulations to the Deweyville Girls Powerlifting team! Great job representing the Pirates at state this year!