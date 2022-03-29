Drug Raid Leads to Arrests in Bon Wier

On March 24, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the Newton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Department of Public Safety, (DPS Narcotics Division), Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Orange County Narcotics Task Force, and JCSO SRT. Together they served and executed a Narcotics Search and Arrest Warrant on a residence on County Road 4031 in Bon Wier, Texas. Three suspects were detained and arrested and were arraigned on March 26, 2022. Arrested were Chanelle Lynn Stouffer (W/F), Nathan Allen Shawyer (W/M) and Charles Edward Issac (B/M).

