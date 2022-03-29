Spacek Named Wildlife Officer of the Year

On March 23, 2022, State Game Warden Landon Spacek was presented with the Wildlife Officer of the Year Award for the state of Texas from Shikar Safari Club International. Spacek was first recognized by TPWD Executive Director Carter Smith at the TPWD Commission meeting, then was presented the award by representatives of the Shikar Safari Club. Spacek has been a game warden in Newton County for 20 years. Thank you for your service Mr. Spacek. Well done!

Pictured left to right his Landon, Caroline, Carter, wife Misti and Jackson Spacek.