The Newton County Fair is Heading Our Way

Are you ready for some fun? Well, we have good news. FUN is on its way! Next week from Tuesday, April 5th to Saturday, April 9th, the Newton County Fair is coming to town! With rides, animals, and some of the best food, it is sure to delight every attendee! The opening ceremony will be Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. and the carnival rides will be running starting Wednesday night from 5 – 10 p.m. We’ll see you there!

For more information, stop and pick up a copy of this week’s NEWS!