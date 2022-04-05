Tornado Wreaks Havoc at South Toledo Bend

Photos Emergency Management

An F-1 tornado came through the South Toledo Bend Community in northern Newton County on Wednesday, March 30th, causing a great deal of damage to many homes and roadways.

Governor Greg Abbott issued a Declaration of Disaster on March 30, 2022. The tornado took down many trees and tore roofs off of many residences.

Judge Weeks shared that Precinct 3 employees were able to respond immediately to the needs of the people because the county owns the needed equipment. “Thankfully we did not have to hire contractors and then wait for them to come in to remove the debris. Our employees were able to go right to work,” said Judge Weeks.