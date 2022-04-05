Tractor Stolen out of Dickinson Recovered in Newton County

Press Release by Sheriff Robert Burby

On March 31st, Newton County Sheriff’s deputies were conducting a health and welfare check on FM 2460 in Bon Wier, and a 2020 Kubota Tractor was located. Primary investigations by the deputies on the scene discovered this tractor was listed as stolen out of Dickinson, Texas. Later that afternoon, deputies’ investigations regarding this case located a 20-foot tandem trailer and bush-hog cutter in Bon Wier as well.

