Sheriff’s Department Cracking Down on Crime

Photo – NCSO

On Monday morning, April 11, around 10 a.m., Sheriff Burby and Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies recovered a stolen ATV in Bon Wier. Sgt. James Hopson and Corporal Keith Franklin recovered the ATV and found that the ATV was stolen out of Merryville, Louisiana. Sheriff Burby stated that he is tired of seeing thieves and drug dealers stealing from hard-working residents. He said, “We are cracking down on crime in Newton County. We are going after the criminals.” The crime is still under investigation.