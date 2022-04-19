Sheriff Burby Warns About Catalytic Converter Thefts in Newton County

Sheriff Burby continues to warn local residents to be aware that catalytic converters are being stolen right here in Newton County on a consistent basis. The “high profile vehicles”, such as vans or trucks, are considered easier targets for thieves to slide under and remove in a shorter period of time.

Catalytic converters contain platinum, palladium, and rhodium – expensive precious metals that react with exhaust gasses, heat up a ceramic honey-comb element, and convert harmful combustion by-products, such as nitrogen oxide and carbon monoxide, into less harmful gasses. Prices for the three metals have spiked over the past year.

Stay alert Newton County. Cameras around your residence can help deter thieves.

For more on this story, stop and pick up a copy of this week’s NEWS!