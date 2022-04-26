Purple Hull Pea Festival … Coming this Summer!

Coming to a field near us! Yes, that is right. We are delighted to announce that June 25 marks the official date for the Purple Hull Pea Festival in Newton County. Pictured is Commissioner/Farmer Phillip White teaching 3rd graders about how it all begins! The festival is a day filled with activities that appeal to all ages, including a symposium emphasizing the food, history, and culture of Southeast and Deep East Texas.

