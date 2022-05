Out of the ashes … The sawmill in Bon Wier is coming back! On Tuesday, April 19, 2022, Southern Forest Products officially started the groundwork for the rebuild after a fire on September 25, 2021 destroyed the sawmill. The process to rebuild is a careful and thoughtful one and now the time has come to move ahead. The projected finish date is February 1, 2023.

