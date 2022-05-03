SRA Hosts BIOENERGY CEO at Toledo Bend

The Sabine River Authority hosted Nick Andrews, CEO of USA BIOENERGY on Monday, May 2, 2022 at a luncheon in their office at Toledo Bend. The luncheon was attended by Newton County Judge Kenneth Weeks, State Representative Travis Clardy, and many other state and local officials.

USA Bioenergy has chosen Bon Wier, Texas as its site for the advanced bioenergy that will convert 1M green tons of wood waste into 34M gallons annually of premium clean burning transportation fuel.

CEO Nick Andrews said that this trip to East Texas was to thank all those that helped make the project a reality. He took time in his talk to express his sincere appreciation to Judge Weeks, stating, “Judge Weeks’ legacy of humility and strong leadership will go on long after his term of office. That is certain.”

