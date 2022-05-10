BioEnergy CEO Endorses Judge Weeks

Press Release Courtesy USA BioEnergy

The team at USA BioEnergy has had the pleasure of working with Judge Kenneth Weeks during the past year. Judge Weeks is old school, a man of honor, who is deserving of the trust he receives from the people of Newton County. He is genuinely respected and well thought of by Governor Greg Abbott and has cultivated close relationships at the state level for the benefit of his community. Some men are corrupted by power, but Judge Weeks is a humble man, motivated by service. He genuinely cares and deserves the respect from his community. We at USA BioEnergy are proud to know him, personally and professionally. We heartily support his run for re-election and look forward to building our advanced biorefinery in Bon Wier. – Nick Andrews, CEO, USA BioEnergy.

Pictured is CEO Nick Andrews visiting with Judge Weeks and his grandsons, Jackson and Carter Spacek.