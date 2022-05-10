According to City Police Chief Will Jackson, there have been two drive-by shootings in Newton in the last week. At around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning, May 2nd, an unknown individual drove down Rose Street shooting at a residence and at a vehicle. No one was injured in the shooting. Again on Tuesday night around 11:15 p.m., another drive-by occurred on King Chapel Road when an individual shot at two people and at a residence. Again, no one was injured in the shooting, but Police Chief Jackson warned that the potential for death in a situation like that is very real.

He is asking anyone that may have seen something or may have any information on these shootings, please call City Hall at 409-379-5061. You will remain anonymous.

For more on this story, stop and pick up a copy of this week’s NEWS!