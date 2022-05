Photo by Heather Foster

Jayla Franklin will compete at the State Track Meet on May 12, 2022, at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas. On Thursday, at 6:05 p.m., she will run the 100m dash and at 7:20 p.m. she will run the 200m dash.

We are so proud of this hard working Eagle! Wishing you the best of luck Jayla! We know you have worked hard for this moment!