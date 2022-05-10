Mustangs Advance to State

By Karlie LeDoux

On April 29-30, 2022, Burkeville High School had several athletes advance to compete in the Region IV 1A Regional Track Meet in Webster, Texas. Burkeville had seven athletes advance to his level: Karissa Falwell, Brandon Lewis, Jaylon Mason, Lonnie Lilly , Kalep Adams, Liam Anderson, and Latavion Mays.

Liam Anderson, Junior, and Latavion Mays, Senior, both secured their position in the upcoming State Track Meet and we are looking forward to watching these athletes compete and hopefully come home with the gold. Good luck!

