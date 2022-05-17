Early Voting May 16-20 for Newton County Judge’s Race By Editor | May 17, 2022 | 0 The Newton County Clerk’s office is open this week from 8-5 for Early Voting! Take advantage this week to cast your vote before Election Day, May 24th! Exercise your freedoms and vote. Freedom isn’t FREE! Posted in Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Burkeville Seniors Receive Scholarships May 17, 2022 | No Comments » NHS Announces Honor Students May 17, 2022 | No Comments » BioEnergy CEO Endorses Judge Weeks May 10, 2022 | No Comments » Drive-By Shootings in Newton May 10, 2022 | No Comments » Jayla Franklin Heading to State May 10, 2022 | No Comments »