NHS Announces Honor Students

Newton High School announced their top 15% honor students on Monday morning and they are: Valedictorian – Kharma Haltom (4.26969), Salutatorian Naari Kenebrew (4.26515), Jaci Dougharty (4.01250), Laila Gilder (3.96212), Leah Kellum (3.95625), Summer Fletcher (3.81875), Kennedy Williams (3.79047), Tyler Mouton (3.77187), and Brayden Kelley (3.74531).

Newton High School will hold their commencement exercises on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Singletary Stadium in Newton. The class motto for the 2022 Senior Class is “The Question isn’t who is going to let us; It’s who is going to stop us,” by Ayn Rand. Their Class Flower is the Gardenia and their Class Song is Wake Me Up – by Avicii. Congratulations graduates! We salute you for the years of hard work you put in to get to this amazing moment. May these words of wisdom inspire you to live your best life. “Intelligence plus character- that is the goal of true education.” -Martin Luther King Jr.

Congratulations!

Pick up the latest copy on the newsstands now! All the NHS Grads are featured on pages 6 & 7. Enjoy lots of Graduate Salutes from friends and local businesses this week!