Burkeville High School announced their Valedictorian and Salutatorian for the 2022 graduating class. Daelond Fredieu is the Valedictorian and Kailey Falwell is the Salutatorian. Graduation will take place Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Burkeville High School gym.

