According to Newton’s Police Chief, Will Jackson, on Friday, May 20th between the hours of midnight and 5:30 a.m., five cars were robbed in the city limits. Chief Jackson asked that we remind citizens to lock their vehicles and remove all valuables such as guns, keys, purses, etc. He recommended parking in a lighted area or leaving porch lights on through the night.

For more on this story, stop and pick up a copy of this week’s NEWS!