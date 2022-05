Burkeville ISD is proud to announce that Eric Johnson has been selected as the new Athletic Director/Head Football for the Mustangs. Coach Johnson currently serves as AD, Head Football, Head Basketball, and Head Tennis Coach in Patton Springs ISD.

After graduating from Olton High School, Johnson proudly served his country for ten years in the United States Army 75th Ranger Regiment.

