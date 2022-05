Newton’s very own Mady Foster participated and won in her division in the Miss Beaumont Scholarship Pageant on Sunday, May 29, 2022. She is Jr. Teen Miss Beaumont. She is the daughter of Joe and Heather Foster.

Mady also won for Spirit of Pageantry Award, Miss Congeniality, Overall Interview, and Casual and Fitness Wear in her division.

