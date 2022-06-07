Burkeville Methodist Church Hosts BHS Baccalaureate

Burkeville Methodist Church hosted the 14th Baccalaureate service for the BHS Graduating Class of ’22. The seniors were honored during the service. Local churches provided food for the event. The guest speaker was BHS 2006 graduate Joshua Moore. Moore spoke to the seniors and the guests about his time at Burkeville High School and his experience at SFA as well as his job now. He encouraged the seniors to keep pushing toward their goals and reminded them that they must never give up. Burkeville Methodist Church would like to thank all the local churches for all your help making the event so memorable for the senior class and their families.

Pictured below is the Burkeville High School Class of 2022