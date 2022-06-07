House Fire in Newton

Around 11 a.m. on morning the Newton Volunteer Fire Department was called out to a residence fire on Highway 87 north of Newton. Chris and Bonnie Kelly of Newton own the residence. Assistant Chief, Karen Landrum was on scene and reported that the cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Thankfully no one was home at the time of the fire. The top floors of the home and the basement were saved but the smoke and water damage was throughout the bottom floor of the home. One firefighter overheated at the scene but was able to recover with a cool down and some fluids. Landrum wanted to be sure to thank to all the departments that came out to assist at the fire. Trout Creek and Burkeville VFDs both responded to help Newton. She also wanted to thank the men from the City of Newton for assisting at the fire. Chief Landrum said, “I can’t thank you enough for coming to assist.”

