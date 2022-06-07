Sheriff’s Office Arrest Fugitive in Sand Jack Community

Fugitive Arrest: On June 2, 2022, at approximately 7:39 p.m. the Newton County Sheriff’s Office assisted by the U.S. Marshal Services and Jasper PD executed an Arrest Warrant in the 500 Block of County Road 4089 in Sand Jack Community.

Jacoby O’Neal Barnes was arrested on the following charges. He was arraigned on June 3, 2022, and his bond amount was set as follows:

Charges : Bond Amounts:

Evading Arrest Detention MA $7,500

Man Del CS PG 1 4G< 200G (JCSO) F $10,000.00

FTA/Sexual Asslt Child (JCSO) F2 $50,000.00

Fraud Use/Poss ID Info # Items < 5 FS $7,500.00

Theft Prop > = $750<$2,500 MA $5,000.00

Ride/Not Secured by Safety Belt/PA (Fine & Cost: $225.00)

