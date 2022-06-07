 Skip to content

Sheriff’s Office Arrest Fugitive in Sand Jack Community

| |

Fugitive Arrest:     On June 2, 2022, at approximately 7:39 p.m. the Newton County Sheriff’s Office assisted by the U.S. Marshal Services and Jasper PD executed an Arrest Warrant in the 500 Block of County Road  4089 in Sand Jack Community.

Jacoby O’Neal Barnes was arrested on the following charges. He was arraigned on June 3, 2022, and his bond amount was set as follows:

                  Charges:                                                            Bond Amounts:

                  Evading Arrest Detention                       MA   $7,500

                   Man Del CS PG 1 4G< 200G (JCSO)     F       $10,000.00

                   FTA/Sexual Asslt Child (JCSO)                F2      $50,000.00

                   Fraud Use/Poss ID Info # Items < 5       FS      $7,500.00

                   Theft Prop > = $750<$2,500                    MA     $5,000.00

                   Ride/Not Secured by Safety Belt/PA   (Fine & Cost:  $225.00)

There were no reported injuries on the scene.

                                                                                         

