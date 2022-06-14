McMahon Wins The Reaud Excellence in Education Award

After 34 years of teaching at NISD, Kindergarten Teacher Ann McMahon was honored to receive the Reaud Excellence in Education Award for 2021-2022. She has taken great pride in creating a safe, happy, welcoming, educational climate for her students over the years. For many years she has trained many new teachers, guiding them to become successful educators.

Congratulations Ms. McMahon for winning the Reaud Excellence in Education Award. We are proud of your accomplishment and thankful for your contribution at NISD.