More Great News Coming from NISD

The goal is certain at NISD, bringing excellence to students on every level and it shows with the release of some great news.

Superintendent Michelle Barrow was selected as the Texas Rural Education Association’s 2021-2022 Superintendent of the Year.

Barbara Westbrook was selected as the Texas Rural Education Association’s Teacher of the Year for 2021-2022.

There is no doubt that NISD is shining bright in our region. Congratulations to all the winners and finalists!