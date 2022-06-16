Aggravated Assault Arrest in Bon Wier

39 year old, Gabriel Witmer of Bon Wier, Texas

Latest Update: Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby

Earlier this month, Sheriff Burby reported a call to a home in Bon Wier, Texas for medical assistance. The call took place on May 29, 2022 at 11:25 p.m. off of County Road 1416. Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded and the preliminary investigation revealed that a woman, 35 year old Jessica McCain, had sustained a gunshot wound to the chin. The Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a thorough investigation into the facts surrounding this call and after interviewing her boyfriend, 39 year old, Gabriel A. Witmer they obtained and executed an arrest warrant for the following charges: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, bond amount- $15,000, False report to Peace Officer, Federal Special Investigator, Law Enforcement Employee, Corrections Officer or Jailor- $500 bond.

Gabriel was arrested on June 14, 2022, and arraigned on June 16, 2022, and is being held at the Newton County Jail. There are no further details at this time.