Man Killed in Shooting in Deweyville

Released by Sheriff Robert Burby

On Saturday, June 18, 2022, at approximately 5:23 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office dispatcher received a 911 call and was advised that an individual, James Hollie (victim), age 39, had been shot and was deceased at a residence located in the 190 Block of County Road 4213 in Deweyville. Deputies arrived at 5:44 p.m. and arrested the reported shooter, Zachary Allen Wilson, age 20. Wilson was transported to the Newton County Jail. On Sunday, June 19, 2022, Wilson was arraigned for Murder, and his bond was set at $75,000. Wilson bonded out on Sunday, June 19, 2022. This case is active and still under investigation.