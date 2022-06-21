MAN UP Football Camp 2022

By Kedrin Seastrunk

The wait is over … Saturday, June 25 is the big day! Newton and the surrounding areas, you are invited!

We are back with our 2nd Annual Man-Up Football Camp! We promote “Good Character” while learning great techniques to enhance your game for the upcoming season. This year we have Burkeville’s own Robert Hunt from the Miami Dolphins, Spencer Johnson from the Buffalo Bills, and our dear friend Demetress Bell, a former Phildelphia Eagle joining us to speak the the young stars.

Early registration is advised. See ad on page 6 of this week’s Newton County News for more information!