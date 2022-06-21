The City of Newton Issues Ordinance to Create Child Safety Zones

Newton Police Chief, Will Jackson, wanted to make sure that the citizens of the City of Newton were aware of a new ordinance that recently passed in the city limits. The purpose of the ordinance is to regulate a sex offender’s residency in order to protect children in the City of Newton. According to the new ordinance, it is unlawful for persons that are required to register on the Texas Department of Public Safety’s sex offender database, to reside within 500 feet of property where children assemble or gather. This prohibits renting or leasing residential housing to predatory sex offenders in close proximity to parks, playgrounds, daycare facilities, schools, etc. If you have any questions, please call 409-379-5061 for more information.

