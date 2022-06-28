 Skip to content

1st Annual Newton Youth Football Cheer Camp

| |

On Saturday, June 18th, the Newton Youth Football League hosted a Cheer Camp for girls in our community.  The camp was totally free for those attending.  With registration, each girl received a t-shirt, bag, bow, and water bottle, all donated by Tarrant County Community College.  The camp was given by NHS Class of ’92 graduate, Vickie Dean Moss.

The event was a one day camp that included a delicious lunch provided by Cajun Joe’s Restaurant in Newton.  Beverly Dean shared with us that the camp was so successful they are planning another one next year.

Posted in Top Stories

Leave a Comment