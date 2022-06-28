1st Annual Newton Youth Football Cheer Camp

On Saturday, June 18th, the Newton Youth Football League hosted a Cheer Camp for girls in our community. The camp was totally free for those attending. With registration, each girl received a t-shirt, bag, bow, and water bottle, all donated by Tarrant County Community College. The camp was given by NHS Class of ’92 graduate, Vickie Dean Moss.

The event was a one day camp that included a delicious lunch provided by Cajun Joe’s Restaurant in Newton. Beverly Dean shared with us that the camp was so successful they are planning another one next year.