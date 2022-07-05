Newton County Cowgirls Qualify for Finals at the Little Britches Rodeo in Oklahoma

Rah’Leigh Stephens and Aspyn Edgerton qualified for the National Finals Little Britches Rodeo in Guthrie, Oklahoma this week, July 4th – 9th. The girls will be competing against cowgirls from all over the United States. Rah’Leigh’s proud parents are Bruce and Ashley Stephens of Newton, and Aspyn’s proud parents are Justin and Raina Edgerton, also of Newton.

For more on this story, stop and pick up a copy of this week’s NEWS!