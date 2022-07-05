Newton Man Dies in Crash

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, they are investigating a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle on State Highway 87 at the intersection of CR 3075 that occurred on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2020 Peterbilt truck tractor was traveling north, followed by a 2011 Kia passenger car. It is reported that the passenger car failed to control its speed when the truck tractor slowed to make a left turn, at which point it struck the rear of the truck tractor. The driver of the passenger car, Kenneth Woosley, 51, of Newton, was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

