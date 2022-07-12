Amerigroup “Saves the Day” with new Generator

Food Pantry Generator will keep food safe during times of crisis

Food supplies for Deep East Texans, including supplies that are vital during hurricanes and other emergencies, will be protected with the installation of a natural gas-powered generator at Newton Food Share that was provided through a $50,000 grant from Amerigroup.

This generator will provide an uninterrupted source of electrical power to Newton Food Share’s 40×8 ft. refrigerated trailer unit funded by the Southeast Texas Food Bank and 10’x12′ walk-in-freezer funded by the T.L.L. Temple Foundation.

For more on this story, stop and pick up a copy of this week’s NEWS!