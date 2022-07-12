Chief Jackson Asking for Assistance on Whereabouts of Two Individuals

Left to Right-Harvey Davis age 19, and Bobby Bass age 26.

Wanted for alleged crimes in Newton County

Press Release from Chief Will Jackson of Newton Police Department

The Newton Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in locating two individuals. Any information will be helpful, all information will be confidential. If anyone knows either of these individuals, they should try and convince the individuals it would be in their past interest to them to turn themselves into the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Harvey Davis Jr., 19 year old black male, is wanted for the alleged felony crimes: 1. Aggravated Robbery 2nd degree felony 2. Assault on a Peace Officer 3rd degree felony.

Bobby Bass, 26 year old black male, is wanted for the alleged felony crime: 1. Aggravated Robbery 2nd degree felony.

Call us if you have any information on the whereabouts of these two individuals.

Chief Jackson 409-379-5061

Newton County Sheriff’s Office: 409-379-5061

Email:will@newtontexas.org