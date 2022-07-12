| logout
Council Votes Down Disbanding Newton’s Police Department
The residents of the City of Newton were very concerned about a recent item on the agenda of Thursday night’s council meeting. The City Council was considering disbanding the City Police Department and having the Sheriff’s Department take care of the city patrol. People came out in great numbers for the meeting.
The Council quickly voted down the disbanding of the police department.
