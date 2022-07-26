Head-On Collision Ends in Tragedy, Two Killed

The Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on State Hwy. 87, approximately three miles north of Burkeville, that occurred on Friday, July 22, 2022.

The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 8:30 p.m., a 2001 Chevrolet pickup was traveling south while a 1997 Ford pickup was traveling north. It is reported that the Chevrolet crossed over into the oncoming lane and struck the Ford head-on.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 33-year-old Joey McClelland of Newton, was transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The driver of the Ford, identified as 40 year old David Tilley of Hemphill, was transported to Kingwood Medical Center for treatment. His passenger, identified as 58 year old Terry Williams, also of Hemphill, was pronounced deceased on the scene by a Justice of the Peace.

This investigation is on going.