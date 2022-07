Photo by Heather Foster

On Saturday, July 23rd, the Miss Newton Scholarship Pageant was held at the Family Life Center at the First United Methodist Church in Newton.

Congratulations to the 2022 Miss Newton Royal Court: L to R – People’s Choice Aspen Spivey; Tiny Miss Raylee Kirby; Sweetheart Allyson Behan; Young Miss Payton Odom; Miss Newton Trinity Gulley; Teen Miss Marley Howard; Baby Miss Aida Inman; and Tween Miss Brylee Keel.